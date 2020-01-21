CMT pledges equal airplay for female artists

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – CMT is instituting 50/50 video airplay for female artists on their channels, effective immediately.

The announcement was shared Tuesday morning from CMT’s Twitter account.

Effective immediately all music video hours on CMT and CMT Music channels will have complete parity between male and female artists. That means 50/50. #CMTEqualPlay — CMT (@CMT) January 21, 2020

The release states that out of the full 29-hour primetime video hours across platforms, females are guaranteed to account for half, which is an increase from the 40/60 ratio.

“Time is really up in 2020! All the talk around what can be done to support females in country music needs to transform into action, once and for all,” shared Leslie Fram, SVP of Music & Talent, CMT. “At CMT, we are stepping up our own commitments, in addition to our work through the CMT Next Women of Country franchise, and will be announcing a new initiative in the coming weeks that will spark this much-needed change in our industry.”