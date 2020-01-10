Christian rapper TobyMac releases song, video dedicated to late son

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Christian rapper TobyMac has released a new song and video in memory of his 21-year-old son, who died last year at his Nashville-area home.

The song “21 Years” was released Friday morning, along with a music video.

“’21 years’ is a song I wrote about the recent passing of my firstborn son, Truett Foster McKeehan,” TobyMac said in a statement. “I loved him with all my heart. Until something in life hits you this hard, you never know how you will handle it.”

He added: “Writing this song felt like an honest confession of the questions, pain, anger, doubt, mercy and promise that describes the journey I’m probably only beginning. The rest is yet to come.”

Truett Foster McKeehan died Oct. 23 at his Nashville-area home. A cause of death for the 21-year-old aspiring rapper has not been released.