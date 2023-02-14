NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The pop star Charlie Puth has announced a new tour, and it includes a stop in Nashville.

Puth rose to fame after becoming a YouTube viral sensation around a decade ago.

The 31-day spring-and-summer tour “The Charlie Live Experience” will kick off in Dallas before stopping at Ascend Amphitheater on May 27.

Tickets and select VIP packages will be available starting with a special artist presale tomorrow, Feb. 15. The general sale will start at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at LiveNation.com.

Puth is a four-time Grammy-nominated artist with eight multi-platinum singles and multiple awards to his name. He recently release his third studio album CHARLIE through Atlantic Records.