Carrie Underwood playing free, 1-song show at Centennial Park for CMT Awards

Nashville darling and country music diva Carrie Underwood is playing a free show in Nashville leading up to the 2019 CMT Music Awards.

The performance is scheduled for Wednesday night at the Parthenon in Centennial Park. An exact time was not announced.

To get a priority wristband for the one-song performance that will air during the awards show, organizers say to arrive at Centennial Park at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

If you are unable to get a priority wristband, organizers say fans can line up for general admission ahead of the performance on Wednesday evening.

You could even be on television! The song will be broadcast live as part of the awards show at 7 p.m. CT on CMT.