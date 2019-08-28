Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks among 2019 CMA Award nominees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The biggest night in country music is just a few short months away and the first batch of CMA Award nominees were announced Wednesday morning on “Good Morning America.”

Jimmie Allen and Ashley McBryde did the honors live and some of the names called included stars like Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.

Nominees announced so far:

Entertainer of the Year:

Garth Brooks

Carrie Underwood

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Music Event of the Year:

‘All My Favorite People’ – Maren Morris

‘Brand New Man’ – Brooks & Dunn

‘Dive Bar’ – Garth Brooks & Blake Shelton

‘Old Town Road (Remix)’ – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

‘What Happens in a Small Town’ – Brantley Gilbert & Lindsay Ell

New Artist of the Year:

Cody Johnson

Ashley McBryde

Midland

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen

Album of the Year:

‘Center Point Road’ – Thomas Rhett

‘Cry Pretty’ – Carrie Underwood

‘Dan + Shay’ – Day + Shay

‘Desperate Man’ – Eric Church

‘Girl’ – Maren Morris

More categories will be announced later this morning via Billboard magazine.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Underwood will host the show yet again, but that she’ll be joined by icons Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, celebrating legendary women in country music throughout the ceremony.

The 2019 CMAs will air Nov. 13 on News 2.