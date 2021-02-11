Britney Spears’ father to remain a part of her conservatorship, judge rules

US singer Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on July 22, 2019. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Britney Spears’ father will remain a part of her conservatorship after a Los Angeles judge ruled to keep the current arrangement.

The legal battle over Britney Spears’ finances resumed Thursday after the case received new scrutiny after the release of a new documentary, Framing Britney Spears, about the conservatorship.

NewsNation affiliate KTLA attended the virtual court hearing during which a judge ruled that Spears’ father would remain in co-control of her conservatorship.

The pop star’s father, Jamie Spears, currently has partial control over her estate. The arrangement began in 2008 after a series of public incidents the previous year.

Jamie stepped away from control of Britney’s personnel conservatorship in 2019, citing health reasons. A bank was appointed to co-manage Spears’ financial conservatorship with her father.

Britney Spears’ legal team had requested her father be removed from the conservatorship and filed documents saying she will not preform until her father steps down.

The L.A.-based group “Free Britney” planned a virtual rally to coincide with the hearing. One member told KTLA the conservatorship “is a gross violation of her civil rights.”