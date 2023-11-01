NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Comedian Brian Regan is coming to Tennessee in 2024, and he’ll be in one of the most iconic venues in Nashville.

Considered one of the best stand-ups in the country by critics, fans and fellow comedians, Brian Regan has announced a 30-date spring 2024 theater tour, including a stop at Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Since 2005, Regan’s non-stop theater tour has visited multiple venues in North America, and this tour is no exception. Regan will also be stopping in Chattanooga at the Walkter Theatre the day before his Nashville stop.

The comedian made history with his stand-up special, “Brian Regan: Live From Radio City Music Hall”, as the first live broadcast of a stand-up special in Comedy Central’s history. He also stars in two Netflix stand-up specials, “Brian Regan: On The Rocks,” and “Brian Regan: Nunchucks And Flamethrowers,” and he stars in his own Netflix series, “Stand Up And Away! With Brian Regan.”