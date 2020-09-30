Bonnaroo announces third postponement, will take place September 2021

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WATE) – The coronavirus pandemic has already forced changes to next year’s Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.
The 2021 dates for one of America’s most popular music festival have been pushed back. Next year’s festival is now set to happen September 2-5 at Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tennessee.
2020 Bonnaroo ticketholders will receive an email with information on how to roll over tickets to 2021 or request a refund. The deadline to request a refund is October 31 at 11:59 p.m.
Bonnaroo, which is waiting to celebrate its 18th year, typically takes place annually during the second weekend of June. This year’s festival was initially pushed back to late September before organizers decided to scrap the rescheduled dates for a return in June 2021.
R&B star Lizzo was set to make history this year as the first-ever female headliner in the 17-year history of the festival. Bonnaroo had announced their earliest ever sell-out in late February.
