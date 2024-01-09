MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) — Middle Tennessee’s biggest music festival will be headlined by Pretty Lights, Post Malone, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Fred Again, organizers announced Tuesday.

The 2024 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, which takes place in Manchester each June, will see the 700-acre farm transform into a destination for multiple genres of music, art and culture this summer.

This year’s lineup will also see the main stage used for the first time for electronic artist Pretty Lights, according to Bonnaroo. Other Thursday artists include Gwar, Nation of Language, Disco Lines and Bigxthaplug.

Friday will see Maggie Rogers, Jo Russo’s Almost Dead, Dominic Fike, Interpol, T-Pain, Gary Clark Jr., Seven Lions and The Mars Volta take the stages before headliner Post Malone.

(Courtesy: Bonnaroo)

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will headline Saturday night, following performances by Cage the Elephant, Melanie Martinez, Diplo, Jon Batiste, Renee Rapp, Brittany Howard, Sean Paul, Ethel Cain and more.

Finally, Sunday night will see Fred Again.. close out the festival after Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Carly Rae Jepsen, Taking Back Sunday, Milky Chance and more.

Other features of this year’s festival include an Emo superjam with Dashboard Confessional and a sunrise set from Pretty Lights after Sunday night’s headlining performance.

Tickets for the festival will be available through presale starting Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. To sign up for the presale, click here. Prices range from $420 for general admission to $4,155 for Platinum access.