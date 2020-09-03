Blanco Brown critically injured in crash near Atlanta home

Blanco Brown performs onstage at the Belasco Theater on February 01, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Viral sensation Blanco Brown, the artist behind 2019’s worldwide viral smash “The Git Up,” was critically injured in a head-on crash Monday night near his Atlanta home.

Brown was significantly injured and taken to a local hospital where he underwent a 12-hour surgery, according to Brown’s representatives, BBR Music Group/BMG.

Additional surgeries are expected as he is currently in an intensive care unit.

BBR Music Group/BMG reported Brown, his family and his friends ask for prayers during this time.

Brown, who grew up in Atlanta, has been living in both musical worlds his entire life.

Brown kept working on his combination of hip-hop and country, which he likes to call “trailer trap,” while also songwriting and working as a vocal producer for Grammy-winning acts like Fergie and Monica.

His music caught the attention of Nashville-based BBR Music Group, which put out his self-titled EP in May. His songs combine trap music styles such as 808 drum machines, aggressive synths and tempo with melodic strings, lap steel and guitar and lyrics about Southern culture.

He was experimenting with a different tuning on the lap steel when he came up with the twang that he looped throughout “The Git Up,” which has shot to No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot country songs chart in just five weeks. He named the song after a saying he heard from his childhood.

“I remember growing up in the hood and my grandmother saying, ’Ya’ll better git up and do ya’ll work,” Brown said.

