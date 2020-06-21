Black Sabbath is selling Black Lives Matter shirts and donating all the proceeds to the movement

(CNN) — Black Sabbath is taking a stance in the fight for racial justice and equality.

The rock band is selling Black Lives Matter T-shirts themed after Black Sabbath’s iconic Master Of Reality album cover. The shirts are being sold for $25, with all proceeds going to the non-profit Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, they announced on Tuesday.

Fans can pre-order the shirts, which don the band’s purple logo transformed to read “Black Lives Matter.” They are expected to ship mid-July.

The shirt’s design was inspired by Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello, who posted an Instagram photo on June 7 wearing the shirt alongside his mother, who was holding a “Black Lives Matter” sign.

“My 96 yr old mom has been a tireless advocate for Black Lives her whole life. From being a foreign student adviser at the Univ. of Illinois, to teaching in Kenya and supporting the anti-colonial movement there, to teaching African Studies and bringing a radical perspective to a white conservative high school for 30 yrs. . .” Morello captioned the post.

“Proud to stand with her today, as always, in solidarity in the fight for a more just and humane country & planet.”

Geezer Butler, one of Black Sabbath’s four original members, noticed the post and commented, “Nice shirt & nice sentiment & awesome mum.” Fans also flooded the comment section asking where they could purchase the shirt.

Protests have erupted in cities across the US over the death of unarmed black man George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis in May. Other musicians — including Jason Mraz, J. Cole and Trey Songz — have also gotten involved in the movement through donations and music.

