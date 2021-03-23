B.J. Thomas announces stage four lung cancer diagnosis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Award-winning pop, country, and gospel singer B.J. Thomas announced he has been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

Thomas is receiving treatment at a health care facility in Texas and said he’s hopeful for a complete recovery.

“I just wanted to take this unique opportunity to share my gratitude to Gloria, my wonderful wife and my rock for over 53 years, my family, friends, and fans,” Thomas said. “I’m so blessed to have had the opportunity to record and perform beautiful songs in pop, country, and gospel music, and to share those wonderful songs and memories around the world with millions of you. I ask all of you for your prayers during this time and that my music can live on with you.”

Statement from BJ Thomas pic.twitter.com/qirooNJfbT — BJ Thomas (@TheBJThomas) March 23, 2021

The artist said he hopes to continue to interact with fans and colleagues. He also hopes to be able to make public appearances.

Thomas is a five-time Grammy award winner and Grammy Hall of Fame inductee. Some of his most popular hits include “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head” and “Hooked On A Feeling.”