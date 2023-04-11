NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Heavy metal rockers Avenged Sevenfold will be making a Nashville stop on their “Life is But a Dream…” tour, the group has announced.

The group announced the second leg of their North American tour includes a stop at Bridgestone Arena on Friday, Sept. 22.

Fans will have the opportunity to hear the group’s first single in seven years, “Nobody,” and their new album “Life is But a Dream…” for the first time live during the 30-show outing, according to producing partner Live Nation.

Tickets for the newly-announced shows, including the Nashville stop, will be available starting with a Deathbats Club and TicketPass presale beginning now through Wednesday, April 12 at 2 p.m. CT. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general sale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, April 14 through Live Nation’s website. For all other shows, tickets are on sale now.

Avenged Sevenfold will be joined by Falling In Reverse on the tour, according to Live Nation.