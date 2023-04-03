NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Ava Max announced Monday she will (finally) be going on tour this summer, and it will include a stop in Nashville.

Produced by Live Nation, Ava Max will embark on the 17-city “Ava Max: On Tour (Finally)” starting Wednesday, May 31, in Detroit. The tour will make a stop in Nashville at the Brooklyn Bowl on Monday, June 12, Live Nation said in an announcement.

Tickets for the entire tour, including the Nashville stop, will be available starting with Live Nation and Spotify presales Thursday, April 6, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. The general sale of tickets will then begin Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Ava Max is a first-generation Albanian-American Los Angeles-based pop star, with hits including “Sweet But Psycho,” “Kings & Queens” and “So Am I.” Her debut album “Heaven & Hell” was platinum-certified. Her second full-length album is called “Diamonds & Dancefloors”.