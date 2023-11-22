NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall, nearly killed by Russian bombs while reporting in Ukraine less than two years ago, returned to the country this week to interview Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Hall has endured dozens of surgeries since the March 14, 2022, blast. He lost his right leg below his knee and part of his left foot, the eyesight in his left eye and suffered burns across his body. His two Fox reporting colleagues that day, photographer Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian “fixer” Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova, were both killed.

Besides the Zelenskyy interview, Hall told Fox’s Bret Baier on Tuesday that he returned to Ukraine to pay tribute to Zakrzewski and Kuvshynova.

“It was also an opportunity to remind people that journalism will never be stopped, despite the dangers,” he said.

The staggering toll in the Israel-Hamas war is another reminder. The Committee to Protect Journalists said 53 journalists and media workers have been killed there since Oct. 7, as of Wednesday.

In his interview, Hall asked Zelenskyy about growing doubts among Republicans in the United States about support for Ukraine, and whether he would be willing to meet with former President Donald Trump. Zelenskyy said he would.

Zelenskyy also gave Hall an award for his “outstanding personal contribution to strengthening interstate cooperation, support for Ukraine’s independence and territorial integrity.”

Lachlan Murdoch, Fox Corp. executive chairman and CEO, accompanied Hall on the trip.