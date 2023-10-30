NEW YORK (AP) — Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has a two-book deal with Scribner, starting with a book in which she will reflect on her years in government and offer advice on both public and private communication.

Scribner announced Monday that Psaki’s “Say More: Lessons from Work, the White House, and the World” is scheduled for May 7.

“Effective communication is about empathy and explanation. It is about connecting with your audience, whether it is the President, your partner, your colleagues, or even your kids,” Psaki, now an MSNBC host, said in a statement. “This is a book I wish I had at many stages in my career, and my hope is that it will equip anyone with the practical advice and skills to be a more powerful and impactful communicator.”

Psaki, 44, was a State Department and White House communications official during the Obama administration and White House press secretary for the first 16 months of the Biden administration. According to Scribner, she will write about “navigating an array of bosses from the hot-tempered Rahm Emanuel to the coolly intellectual Barack Obama, to the empathetic Joe Biden, walking readers through the most difficult conversations, and those where humor saves the day – whether with preschoolers, partners, or presidents.”

Psaki also plans an illustrated children’s book, which does not yet have a release date.