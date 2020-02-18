Adele to release new album in September

(CNN) — Hello from the other side– of a 5-year album hiatus.

Adele fans finally heard the words they’ve been waiting for: “Expect my album in September.”

This weekend, while she was celebrating a friend’s wedding–the British singer-songwriter with a powerhouse voice made the big announcement.

Adele took to the stage after officiating the wedding.

The star put the rumors to rest about a 2020 album, which have been circulating for a few months now.

Adele hasn’t commented on the post-nuptial announcement, but it’s music to fans’ ears.