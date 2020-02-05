1  of  25
Closings
Barren County Schools Bedford County Schools Cheatham County Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County TN Schools Dayspring Academy Dickson County Schools Fayetteville City Schools Grundy County Schools Hickman County Schools Humphreys County Schools Lawrence County Schools Macon County Schools Motlow State Community College-All Putnam County Schools Restoring Hope Christian Academy Russellville Independent Schools Stewart County Schools Trousdale County Schools United Christian Academy Van Buren County Schools Warren County TN Schools White County Schools

Actor Kirk Douglas dead at 103, family confirms

Entertainment

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Kirk Douglas

Kirk Douglas (Source: Wikipedia / MGN Online)

(AP) — Kirk Douglas, the muscular actor with the dimpled chin who starred in “Spartacus,” “Lust for Life” and dozens of other films and helped fatally weaken the Hollywood blacklist, has died at 103, People magazine reported.

Douglas was nominated three times for Oscars _ for “Champion,” “The Bad and the Beautiful” and “Lust for Life.” He later received an honorary award for “50 years as a creative and moral force” in the movie industry.

His son Michael won Oscars as producer for “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and as actor for “Wall Street.”

(Copyright 2020. The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar