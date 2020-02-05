(AP) — Kirk Douglas, the muscular actor with the dimpled chin who starred in “Spartacus,” “Lust for Life” and dozens of other films and helped fatally weaken the Hollywood blacklist, has died at 103, People magazine reported.

Douglas was nominated three times for Oscars _ for “Champion,” “The Bad and the Beautiful” and “Lust for Life.” He later received an honorary award for “50 years as a creative and moral force” in the movie industry.

His son Michael won Oscars as producer for “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and as actor for “Wall Street.”

