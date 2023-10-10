(NEXSTAR) — It’s been 25 years since we saw Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer be sentenced to prison in the show finale, dubbed “The Finale,” of the hit television series “Seinfeld.” (Sure, maybe we should’ve put a spoiler alert at the start of that sentence, but it has been over two decades.)

If you weren’t a fan of the ending, or wanted something more from the show, you may be in luck.

While fielding questions from the audience during a performance at the Wang Theatre in Boston over the weekend, Jerry Seinfeld himself hinted that he and fellow show creator Larry David are working on some sort of project regarding the finale.

“Well, I have a little secret for you about the ending,” Seinfeld can be heard saying in a video posted to Instagram by Linda Henry, the CEO of Boston Globe Media. He goes on, saying he “can’t really tell it, because it is a secret.”

“Here’s what I’ll tell you,” he says. “Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. Hasn’t happened yet. And just what you are thinking about, Larry and I have also been thinking about it. So, you’ll see.”

That’s as much as the “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” host would say.

Fans gather in New York’s Times Square on May 14, 1998, to watch the final episode of “Seinfeld.” (Stan Honda/AFP via Getty Images)

“Seinfeld,” which ran from 1989 to 1998, was consistently one of the most-watched series on air at the time. The two-part finale had the highest television viewership when it aired, according to an Entertainment Weekly report. It was so popular, crowds stopped in Time Square just to watch.

Despite its strong viewership, “The Finale” wasn’t exactly well received. A review in USA Today gave it one-and-a-half stars out of four, while users on a CNN “Seinfeld” message board expressed their disappointment.

David acknowledged some of that hate in 2014, and Seinfeld said in a 2017 interview that he “sometimes [thinks] we really shouldn’t have even done it.”

The show did have a bit of a reunion in 2009 on David’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” but it’s currently unclear if Seinfeld is hinting at a similar return via “Curb” (the HBO series is reportedly ending after its current season) or new episodes of “Seinfeld.”

Hopefully, Seinfeld’s latest remarks aren’t just a bunch of yada yada yada.