Beth Chapman, wife of ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter,’ dies of cancer at 51

HAWAII (WKRN) — Beth Chapman, wife of Duane “Dog” Chapman, has died after a long battle with cancer. She was 51.
The couple starred in several seasons of “Dog the Bounty Hunter” on A&E. In the show, Dog would chase fugitives from justice in Hawaii and Colorado.
They later appeared in a spinoff show on CMT called “Dog and Beth: On the Hunt.”
Chapman announced the news of his wife’s death on Twitter, writing: “It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike KoKo Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”
According to TMZ, Beth Chapman was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017 and was cancer-free later that same year. However, her cancer returned in Nov. 2019 and she underwent aggressive chemotherapy and was recently put in a medically induced coma.
Beth was the youngest bounty hunter in Colorado history at 29 until her step-daughter, Lyssa Chapman, took the title at age 19.