Beth Chapman, wife of ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter,’ dies of cancer at 51

In this Wednesday, June 5, 2013, file photo, Duane "Dog" Chapman, right, and Beth Chapman present the award for CMT performance of the year at the CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Beth Chapman is in a medically induced coma in the intensive care unit of Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Sunday, June 23, 2019. Chapman was diagnosed with lung cancer in September 2017 and said in November 2018 that the cancer had returned despite surgery.

HAWAII (WKRN) — Beth Chapman, wife of Duane “Dog” Chapman, has died after a long battle with cancer. She was 51.

It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side. — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 26, 2019

The couple starred in several seasons of “Dog the Bounty Hunter” on A&E. In the show, Dog would chase fugitives from justice in Hawaii and Colorado.

They later appeared in a spinoff show on CMT called “Dog and Beth: On the Hunt.”

You all know how she is about HER NAILS !! pic.twitter.com/w8iWMYrWZd — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 25, 2019

According to TMZ, Beth Chapman was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017 and was cancer-free later that same year. However, her cancer returned in Nov. 2019 and she underwent aggressive chemotherapy and was recently put in a medically induced coma.

Beth was the youngest bounty hunter in Colorado history at 29 until her step-daughter, Lyssa Chapman, took the title at age 19.