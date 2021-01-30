Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville Homicide Tracker 2021
Tennessee News
Nashville 2021
News 2 Poll Question
Recalls
Kentucky
COVID-19 Pandemic
Washington D.C. Bureau
National
Special Reports
Video Game News
Unsolved Tennessee
Tennessee 225
Top Stories
NHL ref’s career over after hot-mic call on Preds penalty
Video
Attempted murder suspect arrested again by Nashville airport police
Video
Metro Health Dept. reports 859 deaths, 213 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County
Florida woman missing for 20 days found alive, naked, trapped in storm drain
Gallery
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
First Tee Forecast
COVID-19
Coronavirus News
TN COVID-19 Data
Vaccine Tracker
COVID-19 Watch
Top Stories
Metro Health Dept. reports 859 deaths, 213 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County
Top Stories
Tennessee restaurants looking to hire say people apply, but no one shows up
Video
Top Stories
Setting the standard: BMS paved the way for large-scale sporting events amid pandemic
COVID in Tennessee: 1,459 cases, 34 additional deaths reported March 23
Will college look nearly normal in the fall? Universities hope so
What’s the hold up for herd immunity in Tennessee?
Video
Watch
Live Newscasts
Watch Live Event Coverage
TV & Streaming Schedule
ABC News
Latest Video
Newsmaker
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
News 2 Plus
Tennessee Strong Documentary
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Making Us Proud
Top Stories
NHL ref’s career over after hot-mic call on Preds penalty
Video
Top Stories
Referee caught on hot mic wanting to call penalty on Preds
Video
Top Stories
Mariota returning to Raiders after taking pay cut
Predators blank Red Wings 2-0
Michigan eliminates Lady Vols 70-55 in round two
Belmont Women win first NCAA Tournament game
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Donate to Make-A-Wish
Virtual Weather Authority University
Remarkable Women
Community Calendar
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Newsletters
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Nothing Found
It seems we can’t find what you’re looking for. Perhaps searching can help.
Search
Don't Miss
NHL ref’s career over after hot-mic call on Preds penalty
Video
Attempted murder suspect arrested again by Nashville airport police
Video
Metro Health Dept. reports 859 deaths, 213 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County
Florida woman missing for 20 days found alive, naked, trapped in storm drain
Gallery
Ohio Girl Scout leader accused of stealing $12,500 in cookie money
VIDEO: Asian woman robbed, dragged by car in San Francisco
Video
Bernie Sanders says he’s not comfortable with Twitter ban against Trump
Trending Stories
Tennessee mom wants change after 145oz of breast milk spoils during flight from Mexico
Video
Reward offered after beloved goose killed at Old Hickory marina
Video
Severe weather threat increasing in Middle Tennessee for Thursday
Video
NHL ref’s career over after hot-mic call on Preds penalty
Video
Attempted murder suspect arrested again by Nashville airport police
Video