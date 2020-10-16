Thousands already cast their votes early in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Thousands of people have already cast their ballots early in Rutherford county. Election officials said nearly 10,000 people voted Wednesday on Tennessee’s first day of early voting.

These numbers are more than double the 5,700 votes that were cast early four years ago and the just over 4,100 votes on the first day of early voting in 2012. Election officials said with nursing home and absentee ballots, there were nearly 15,000 votes cast in Rutherford County to start the early voting period.

“It is very safe to go voting just like it’s safe to go shopping,” said Murfreesboro medical doctor, Christine Hoffman. “There is actually an advisor from the Obama administration, Zeke Emanuel who’s a bioethicist, and he has said that going to the voting booths is a low/medium risk just as much as golf or tennis.”

Rutherford County election officials posted signage reminding people to physically distance by at least six feet and to wear their face mask.

Dr. Hoffman said people need to take precautions to protect themselves and those around them, and this is an important election to take part in.

We’ve learned more and more about this virus,” said Dr. Hoffman. “It’s important for people to get on with their lives and definitely voting is one of the things that should be done.”

The polling location in downtown Murfreesboro opened at 7 a.m. with several others in Rutherford County opening at 9 a.m.

