Tennesseans vote in primary election Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Polling sites open across the state Thursday morning as Tennesseans vote in state and federal primary contests, as well as some county general elections.

One of the most-watched races will be the battle for the seat of retiring Republican U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander. The contest between Dr. Manny Sethi and Bill Hagerty was dubbed by Politico as “the nastiest Republican primary in the country.”

Polls open at 7 a.m. in Nashville and times vary at other polling locations across the state, but all polls in Tennessee close at 7 p.m. central time. A list of when polls open in all 95 counties is available at sos.tn.gov.

More than 578,000 Tennesseans voted in person or absentee during the two-week early voting period, which ended on Aug. 1, according to Secretary of State Tre Hargett. Due to the larger number of absentee ballots cast during this election, Hargett said voters should be prepared for results to possibly be delayed.

He added voters should expect to see signs with safety instructions at their polling locations. Poll officials will be wearing face coverings and are trained in social distancing protocols.

“Election officials across the state have spent months preparing for this election to ensure the safety of voters and poll officials,” Hargett said in a statement. “I encourage voters to do their part on Election Day and follow social distancing protocols and wear a face covering.”

To find out where to vote, you can input your information at https://tnmap.tn.gov/voterlookup/.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE