Early voting continues in Davidson County amid pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Early voting in Davidson County began on Friday and like many things this year, there are some changes so residents can vote safely.

As temperatures climb in Nashville, the way people may early vote is changing. If you’d prefer to stay inside, library polling locations are your best bet. This issue was highlighted last week when crews with the Nashville Fire Department responded to a polling location in Bordeaux after a woman fainted in the extreme heat.

Social distancing will also be enforced inside libraries and masks are required under Davidson County’s public health order.

Poll officials will have hand sanitizer and single-use pens are available.

Library polling locations will remain closed to the general public throughout early voting, which continues through Aug. 1.

