COVID-19 positive? Here’s how to vote safely in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Davidson County Election Commission has developed a safe process for voters who have tested positive for COVID-19, but who still want to vote in the November 3 election.

Step one is that the voter must call the COVID-19 Hotline, open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, at 615-862-7777. This puts voting outside the Election Commission office on Election Day in motion.

After calling the COVID-19 hotline, callers will be told that proof of a positive COVID-19 test dated after October 27 will be required. A staff member with the Election Commission will follow up with the voter to explain what they can expect on Election Day. The staff member will then confirm their address and schedule a timeframe for them to park and vote outside the Election Commission’s office, located at 1417 Murfreesboro Pike.

“Now that the October 27 deadline for requesting an Absentee Ballot has passed, voters testing positive from today forward need a safe way to exercise their right to vote,” said Administrator of Elections Jeff Roberts. “Knowing they must remain isolated from other voters and the general public, we will offer them the option of voting from their car at our Main Office.”