Tennessee Supreme Court hears absentee voter case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The uphill battle continues on whether or not all Tennessee voters will have the option for absentee ballots in the upcoming November election.

“Naturally, if voters are forced to choose between their health and safety and their fundamental right to vote, it will negatively impact turnout,” Dechert LLP Partner Angela Liu said.

Previously the courts have ruled all Tennessee voters have the right to request a mail-in ballot. But the state is appealing that injunction. The case has now made its way up to the supreme court.

“There is not a way for the state to completely eliminate the risk and the law doesn’t require the state to completely eliminate the risk,” said Janet Kleinfelter with the Office of the Attorney General.

On Thursday, each side had 30 minutes to argue their case. The ACLU and Dechert LLP are representing clients wanting a mail in ballot due to a pre-existing condition or because their fearful voting in person would put thier health at risk.

“Under the current conditions of this once in a century pandemic, the requirement to vote in person forces voters to risk their health and perhaps their lives to exercise this most important right,” Liu argued before the court.

It’s unclear when the Tennessee Supreme Court will rule on the issue, but the ACLU hopes the verdict will come soon, so voters have enough time to request ballots.