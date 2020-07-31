Davidson County still waiting on nearly 12,000 absentee ballots

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Election commissions across the state have been flooded with absentee ballot requests, but getting them back is another story.

The Davidson County Election Commission estimated they received 33,000 absentee ballot requests for the August 6 election. Of those, only about 12,000 have been returned.

Election Administrator Jeff Roberts said absentee ballots must arrive by election day and can take up to seven days in the mail. To speed up the process, you can take your ballot to the post office directly.

With this record turnout, Roberts said his office is also gearing up for a busy presidential election in November.

We’re already planning for the presidential election, Roberts said. “We have more space for employees, we have more computers that were just delivered, more phones that have just been delivered so that we can hopefully man up for the anticipated volume of absentee ballots that we will have for November.”

Right now, the Tennessee Supreme Court is considering a case that argues all Tennessee voters should have the option to vote by mail for the upcoming presidential election.