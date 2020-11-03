Davidson County makes special accommodations for COVID-19 voters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s a historic election for a lot of reasons, but a unique challenge was creating safe procedures to collect ballots from those with COVID-19.

The Davidson County Election Commission office on Murfreesboro Pike was the only location to offer voting for those that tested positive since October 28. Voters needed to call to make an appointment and bring their ID with their test results.

“Absolutely never would have imagined it. But isn’t it awesome that we’re giving that opportunity so voices can be heard,” Volunteer Jeremy Painter said.

Administrator Jeff Roberts said he was glad the option was available so those that wanted to participate, could do so on Election Day.

“COVID has tossed a lot of challenges our way this year,” Roberts said.

But those challenges were met with solutions as Roberts worked closely with the Metro Health Department to establish safe ways of collecting ballots.

Doctors from Vanderbilt University Medical Center assisted in the process as they wore protective equipment to hand materials through car windows and put ballots in a bag.

Painter said he’s been working from home for the last few months so it’s easy to forget what adjustments are required with the pandemic.

“Sometimes I’m able to shut the world away, but coming out here today it’s like you can’t help but remember it,” Painter said.

COVID-19 votes were collected and put into one bag to quarantine before they are counted later on.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE