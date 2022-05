Once polls close, find up-to-the-minute election results from counties across Middle TN in the Tennessee primary election.

Not seeing the results below? Click here.

Bedford County Elections

Cannon County Elections

Cheatham County Elections

Davidson County Elections

Dickson County Elections

Houston County Elections

Humphreys County Elections

Macon County Elections

Montgomery County Elections

Putnam County Elections

Robertson County Elections

Rutherford County Elections

Smith County Elections

Sumner County Elections

Williamson County Elections

Wilson County Elections