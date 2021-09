NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Volunteer State is leading the nation in new daily COVID-19 infections. Doctors are warning if nothing drastic changes Tennessee hospitals will be pushed to the brink.

Governor Bill Lee recently met with doctors regarding the pandemic but is sticking with his current plan. “We agree that we don’t agree on every issue but that there are many things that we agree on and we’re going to try to work together,” said Lee.