Davis Nolan's Fishing Funtacular May 9, 2021

Davis Nolan's Fishing Funtacular

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Caution on area lakes! 

Strong storms this afternoon, and wind gusts up to 40 mph plus ahead of the storms.

  • Andy Harris in Cleveland, TN while working away from home
  • Ben Ledbetter with a largemouth caught on Normandy Lake
  • Mahayla with a nice bluegill/sunfish
  • Chad with a nice bass
  • 9 yr old Jayden with his 1st fish ever, a catfish
  • Knox Fuqua with a catfish in Springfield
  • 3 yr old Lillian Elizabeth Garner from Tullahoma
  • Madison Massey from Elmwood at Cordell Hull Lake
  • Ava from Texas visiting her grandparents in Waynesboro
  • 3 month old Bailee Kay with her aunt Hailee & Uncle Carter
  • Brantley Tidwell with his 1st bass fishing with dad and uncle on Priest
  • Judge Bill Higgins on the Snake River in Idaho
  • Judge Higgins’ grandson Will Higgins on the Snake River in Idaho.
  • Krystel Bucher with a 5 & 1/2 lb largemouth
  • 8 yr old Nathan Richardson with a nice smallmouth at Yellow Creek in Houston Co.
  • Skyler Turner in New Johnsonville
  • Walton Jones with a bass on the Cumberland near Cheatham Dam

A Wind Advisory in effect. Send us your fishing photos to pix@wkrn.com and put ‘FISHING’ in the subject line.

