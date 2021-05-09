Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular May 9, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Caution on area lakes!
Strong storms this afternoon, and wind gusts up to 40 mph plus ahead of the storms.
A Wind Advisory in effect. Send us your fishing photos to pix@wkrn.com and put ‘FISHING’ in the subject line.
