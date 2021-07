NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) -- Monkey screeches, meerkat squeaks, and children's laughter are just some of the sounds that fill the Nashville Zoo. But, those sounds fade into the background when tourists take part in the "This is How We Zoo" tour.

"I love to joke that most people when they think of a zookeeper, they think, 'oh, you like to scoop poop and feed animals.' Well, that is a part of the job, but there's a whole lot more going on behind the scenes," says Jessica Knox, Backstage Pass tour guide.