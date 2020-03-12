2021 Moosic City DairyPure Dash

Purity Dairies will hold its annual Moosic City 5K/10K Dairy Dash, the Regions Smitty 15K, along with the Lee Company Glenn Wunder “Mighty Mile” on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.

This year’s Dairy Dash will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Nashville, which provides a place to stay for families of critically ill children while they are receiving medical treatment in Nashville-area hospitals.

REGISTRATION

The entry fees to participate in the Dairy Dash:

Mighty Mile – $25, $30 after Oct. 1

5K – $40, $45 after Oct. 1

10K – $45, $50 after Oct. 1

15K – $50, $55 after Oct. 1

The entry prices are per individual. Click here for more information.

PRIZES

The overall male and female winners in the 5K, 10K, The Smitty 15K, and Wheelchair will receive a one-year supply of Purity Ice Cream. Cowbell Awards will be given to the top 3 finishers male/female in the Overall, Masters, Grand Masters, and Wheelchair categories as well as the top 3 finishers in 5-year age groups: 9 & under, to 85+.

Glenn Wunder Mighty Mile Cowbell awards will be given to the overall top 3 male/female finishers, 14 and under.