Closings
Academy for Academic Excellence Benton County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County TN Schools Hickman County Schools Manchester City Schools Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Muhlenberg County Schools Nashville State Comm. College-Nashville Putnam County Schools Rutherford County Schools School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Sumner County Schools TCAT - Hartsville/Lebanon Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Westminster Presbyterian Church Williamson County Schools Wilson County Schools

COVID-19 in Tennessee

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.

High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

County# of Case
Campbell1
Davidson25
Hamilton1
Jefferson1
Knox1
Rutherford1
Sevier1
Shelby2
Sullivan1
Williamson18
Total Casesas of (3/16/20)52
