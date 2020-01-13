Wilderness at The Smokies Sweepstakes

1. Sponsors. This watch to win call-in sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by WKRN-TV (“Station”), 441 Murfreesboro Rd, Nashville, TN 37210 and Middle TN RV Show, 205 Powell Place Brentwood, TN 37207 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”). This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.

2. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter. The Sweepstakes is open to permanent legal U.S. residents who reside within the following counties and/or cities: This area covers the following counties in the Nashville area: Allen; Christian; Clinton; Cumberland; Logan; Monroe; Simpson; Todd; Trigg; Bedford; Benton; Cannon; Cheatham; Clay; Coffee; Davidson; Decatur; DeKalb; Dickson; Franklin; Giles; Hardin; Henry; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Jackson; Lawrence; Lewis; Macon; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Moore; Morgan; Overton; Perry; Pickett; Putnam; Robertson; Rutherford; Scott; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Van Buren; Warren; Wayne; White; Williamson; Wilson counties and who are at least 18 years of age at the time of entry. Current or former employees of WKRN-TV, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, the other Sponsors, the other television and radio stations and multichannel video programming distributors within the cities and counties listed above, their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising or promotional agencies (including anyone who prepares and/or distributes Sweepstakes materials), and the immediate family members or persons living in the same household (whether related or not) of all the foregoing are not eligible to participate or win. The term “immediate family members” includes spouses, grandparents, parents, siblings, children and grandchildren.