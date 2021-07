NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The latest full moon is coming this week. July’s full moon, known as the Buck Moon will appear over Tennessee on Friday, July 23 at 9:37 p.m. CST.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the Algonquin tribes of the northeastern part of the United States called July’s moon the Buck Moon because it appears at the time of the year where male deer, known as bucks, regrow their antlers to be bigger than the year before.