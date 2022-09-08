Please click here if viewing the contest on a mobile app.

Online contest official rules

Sponsors. This contest (“Contest”) is sponsored by WKRN-TV (“Station”), 441 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37210 and Tennessee Football, Inc. Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park 460 Great Circle Road Nashville, TN 37228 “TFI” (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”). This Contest is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.

APPLE IS NOT INVOLVED IN ANY WAY IN THIS CONTEST/SWEEPSTAKES. THE SPONSOR(S) IS/ARE SOLELY RESPONSIBLE FOR PROVIDING THE PRIZE(S) LISTED HEREIN. THE PRIZE(S) WON ARE NOT APPLE PRODUCTS, NOR ARE THEY RELATED TO APPLE IN ANY WAY. THE RESPONSIBILITY OF ORGANIZING THIS Sweepstakes AND DISTRIBUTING THE PRIZE(S) ARE THE SPONSORS’ RESPONSIBILITIES. APPLE DOES NOT SPONSOR THIS CONTEST/SWEEPSTAKES IN ANY WAY. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter. The Contest is open to permanent legal U.S. residents who reside within WKRN’s viewing area and who are at least 18 years of age and the parent or legal guardian of a child four (4) to eighteen (18) years of age at the time of entry. Current or former employees of WKRN-TV, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, Mission Broadcasting, Inc, the other Sponsors, the other television and radio stations and multichannel video programming distributors in WKRN’s viewing area, their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising or promotional agencies (including anyone who prepares and/or distributes Contest/Sweepstakes materials), and the immediate family members or persons living in the same household (whether related or not) of all the foregoing are not eligible to participate or win. The term “immediate family members” includes spouses, grandparents, parents, siblings, children and grandchildren.

Participants are eligible to win a WKRN-TV contest or sweepstakes only once every 30 days. Only one (1) winner per household is permitted in any contest or sweepstakes. Participants are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six (6) months. Text, data, or messaging rates may apply. Entry. This Contest will accept entries beginning on August 24, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST and ending on November 27 2022 at 11:30 PM CST. To enter the Contest, entrants must visit www.wkrn.com/contests/ to submit the entry form. Entrants must include their name, parent’s phone number, e-mail address, date of birth and a photo of them and/or their child or legal ward and write a message telling the Sponsors why a Titan’s Player should visit their school in order to enter. Incomplete entries will not be considered. All entries must be received by November 27, 2022 at 11:30 PM CST, one (1) entry per person will be accepted. Each winner’s photo entry will be posted to the station’s website following a vetting process and a separate qualified written consent from the eligible entrant (parent or legal guardian).

The entries will be judged by a twelve (12) member panel of judges, consisting of twelve (12) of Station employees. The judges will use the following criteria to select the winners:

• 80% Creativity,

• 10% Enthusiasm, and

• 10% Originality

If a tie breaker is necessary, the entry with the highest Enthusiasm will be deemed the winner.

Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for technical or computer, telephone service outages, delays, equipment malfunctions, busy signals, hang-ups, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable connections, or late, lost, failed, illegible, incomplete, garbled or deleted entries, transmissions, or voicemails or other network or technological difficulties that may prevent an individual from completing his/her telephone call or online entry, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form, or the rules.

An entrant may use only one email address to submit entries during the Contest. If an entrant uses multiple email addresses to submit more than one entry per day, the entrant will be disqualified. For entries submitted online, entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization that is responsible for assigning the e-mail address or the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. Any automated or computer-generated entries, fake or duplicate identities, spam, or improper techniques (as determined by the Sponsor(s)) will be disqualified. Any questions regarding the validity, completeness, or number of entries submitted by an individual or the identity of the authorized account holder of an e-mail address, phone number, or social media profile shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion. The Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entrant who acts in a disruptive, harassing, vulgar, or unsportsmanlike manner, as determined by the Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion.

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the Sponsor(s) determine(s), in its/their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual tampering with the Contest (electronic or otherwise) or if technical difficulties (e.g. infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor(s)) compromise the security, fairness, integrity or administration of the Contest, the Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to void the entries at issue and/or modify, suspend, cancel or terminate the Contest and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Contest is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted online at www.wkrn.com/. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Contest or website or violates the Official Rules of the Contest. Entries not conforming to announced entry specifications will not be acknowledged or returned.

CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE PROMOTION MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND/OR CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSORS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO PROSECUTE OR SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

By entering this Contest online, participants agree to station’s www.wkrn.com Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy located at www.wkrn.com/privacy-policy/ and TFI’s Terms of Use https://www.titansonline.com/about-us/terms-of-use and Privacy Policy https://www.titansonline.com/about-us/privacy-poli…. All entry information becomes the property of the Sponsor(s), and entrants grant the Station the right to distribute all of their entry information to the other Sponsor(s). By entering, entrants grant the Sponsor(s) the right to broadcast and distribute their name, image, likeness, voice, entry materials, and biographical information in any media whatsoever, including on the air on the Station and on www.wkrn.com/ and through TFI Media Channels , for any purpose whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization from or compensation to the entrant. Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number and caliber of eligible entries received.

By entering this Contest, entrant acknowledges and agrees that all entries become the property of the Sponsors and will not be returned or acknowledged. To be eligible, an entry must be the entrant’s original Entry, may not have been entered in any other Contest, won any other prize or have been previously published in any other medium. In connection with an entrant’s submission, the entrant affirms, represents, and/or warrants that: (i) you own or have the necessary licenses, rights, consents and permissions to use and authorize the Sponsors to use all copyright, trademark or other proprietary rights in and to such submission to enable inclusion and use of the submission in the manner contemplated by these Contest rules; and (ii) if applicable, entrant has the written consent, release and/or permission of each and every identifiable individual person (or, if a minor, his/her parent or legal guardian) in the submission to use the name or likeness of each and every such identifiable individual person to enable inclusion and use of the submission in the matter contemplated by these Contest rules. The Sponsors reserve the right to reject and disqualify any submissions that do not meet the terms and conditions of these Contest rules. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to request proof of these permissions in a form acceptable to Sponsor(S) from any entrant at any time. Failure to provide such proof will render entry null and void. Prize(s). There will be ten (10) winners in this Contest. One (1) winner will be selected, by a panel of judges as detailed above, at 10:30 AM CST on the following dates:

· Thursday September 1, 2022;

· Thursday September 8, 2022;

· Friday September 16, 2022;

· Friday September 23, 2022;

· Friday October 14, 2022;

· Thursday October 20, 2022;

· Thursday October 27, 2022;

· Thursday November 17, 2023;

· Tuesday November 22, 2022;

· Thursday December 1, 2022;

Winners will be notified by e-mail or phone. Each winner will receive a framed photo of a Tennessee Titans Player along with a certificate as well as an award letter which provides the winner with an opportunity to schedule one (1) Tennessee Titans Player Appearance at the winner’s child’s school, the specific player, date and time to be solely determined by the Station, The approximate retail value of the prize is $500. Entrants can win only once.

Individual Titan Team Player appearances will be scheduled by a station representative in collaboration with the Tennessee Titans and subject to availability.

The potential winners will be contacted by a representative of the Station and must reply within 48 hours to maintain eligibility. If a potential winner cannot be contacted within this time period or fails to respond to any attempted contact, such potential winner will be disqualified, his/her entry will be declared null and void and the Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole and absolute discretion, to choose another potential winner by the process referred to above.

All results are unofficial until winner(s) is/are verified by the Sponsor(s). Prizes may not be exchanged, substituted, transferred or redeemed for other prizes by winner. Cash will not be awarded as a substitute for prize. Prizes are awarded ‘as is’ with no guarantees or warranties as to use, merchantability, or fitness for a specific purpose, and the Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for defective prizes. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to substitute a prize in their sole discretion without an on-air or off-air announcement, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded. Other terms and conditions may apply.