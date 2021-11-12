Submit a photo of your favorite holiday memory for a chance to win tickets to The Hermitage!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - Transitioning out of the military can be a shock for veterans. It often involves a change in status, industry, and location. A local nonprofit in Nashville provides a one-stop-shop of resources to help simplify the process.

Retired Air Force Brigadier General, now Chief Executive Officer for Operation Stand Down Tennessee, Eden Murrie understands the challenges military members face leaving service. "We all transition and it doesn't matter what rank you are, where you come from, it's hard."