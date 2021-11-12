Submit a photo of your favorite holiday memory for a chance to win tickets to The Hermitage!

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tennessee News
Crime Tracker
Tennessee Politics
Nashville 2021
Kentucky
Washington D.C. Bureau
COVID-19 Pandemic
National
Special Reports
WKRN Mobile Apps
Lists & Rankings
Tennessee 225
Nashville Zoo
Unsolved Tennessee
Broadway in Nashville
Breaking News Alerts
CMA Awards
Top Stories
Funerals set for 2 Astroworld victims
Vols Athletics unveil $30 million facilities upgrades
Video
School districts nationwide cancel Friday classes due to staff shortage
Video
Nail gun recalled over 'involuntary discharge'
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Nashville Average Temperature by Month
Clarksville Weather
Murfreesboro Weather
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Severe Weather Resources Guide
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Nashville Weather Cameras
Weather Authority University
Meaghan’s Morning View
Traffic
Watch
Live Newscasts
Watch Live Event Coverage
Latest Video
TV & Streaming Schedule
ABC News
Newsmaker
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Nashville Zoo Nursery Cam
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Extra
Making Us Proud
Pro Football Challenge
Take a Titan 2 School
Top Stories
Sports Extra Daily with Kayla Anderson and Cory Curtis: 11.11.21
Video
Top Stories
Vols Athletics unveil $30 million facilities upgrades
Video
Top Stories
Vols switching up uniforms for game vs. No. 1 Georgia
Predators stun Blues 4-3 in overtime
Sports Extra Daily with Kayla Anderson and Cory Curtis: 11.10.21
Video
MTSU staying in Conference USA
Newsletters
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Healthcare Heroes
Excellence in Education
Pledge of Allegiance
Franktown Festival of Lights
Light Up The House
Food 2 Families Food Drive
Virtual Weather Authority University
Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular
Community Calendar
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Take a Titan 2 School
BestReviews
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Newsletters
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
News 2 Poll Question
Jobs at WKRN
Join the Viewer Panel
Our History
Contests
Report It
Regional News Partners
Download our News app
Download our Weather app
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Submit a photo of your favorite holiday memory for a chance to win tickets to The Hermitage!
Contests
Posted:
Nov 12, 2021 / 10:17 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 12, 2021 / 10:22 AM CST
Trending Stories
Visitor from California stabbed 5 times on Broadway
Video
Violent incident on I-840 causes 3-mile long traffic jam, chain reaction crash
Video
Exclusive tour inside Amazon Nashville Tower 1
Video
Man charged for drug possession after traffic stop in Nashville
Video
Woman attempts to stab police K9 with scissors, MNPD says
Video
Don't Miss
Funerals set for 2 Astroworld victims
Vols Athletics unveil $30 million facilities upgrades
Video
School districts nationwide cancel Friday classes due to staff shortage
Video
Nail gun recalled over 'involuntary discharge'
Video
New multi-million dollar program helps youngest MNPS students deal with social-emotional challenges
Video
Woman attempts to stab police K9 with scissors, MNPD says
Video
Convicted sex offender arrested for residing too close to East Nashville park
Video