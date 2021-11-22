Nominate a Remarkable Woman in your life!

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Middle TN
Crime Tracker
Tennessee News
Tennessee Politics
Kentucky
Nashville 2021
National
COVID-19 Pandemic
Special Reports
Washington D.C. Bureau
WKRN Mobile Apps
Lists & Rankings
Nashville Zoo
Unsolved Tennessee
Broadway in Nashville
Breaking News Alerts
Holidays
Top Stories
Bill Cosby prosecutors ask Supreme Court to review ruling that freed him
Officer injured during police chase through Nashville; suspect in custody
‘It was like losing her all over again’: Mother of Summer Wells says why she walked out of interview aired on Dr. Phil
FedEx driver questioned after '300-400' packages found
Weather
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Nashville Average Temperature by Month
Clarksville Weather
Murfreesboro Weather
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Severe Weather Resources Guide
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Nashville Weather Cameras
Weather Authority University
Meaghan’s Morning View
Traffic
Watch
Live Newscasts
Watch Live Event Coverage
Latest Video
TV & Streaming Schedule
ABC News
Newsmaker
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Nashville Zoo Nursery Cam
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Extra
Making Us Proud
Pro Football Challenge
Take a Titan 2 School
Top Stories
Cory Curtis: Final thoughts on Titans loss in New England
Top Stories
Titans place Kevin Byard on Reserve-Covid List
Top Stories
Lee Elder, first Black golfer to play at Masters, dies at 87
Jones throws 2 TD passes, Patriots roll past Titans 36-13
Gallery
Depleted Titans face New England
Tennessee hands rival Vanderbilt season-ending loss, 45-21
Newsletters
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Healthcare Heroes
Excellence in Education
Pledge of Allegiance
Franktown Festival of Lights
Remarkable Women
Light Up The House
Soldiers Greetings
Food 2 Families Food Drive
Virtual Weather Authority University
Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular
Community Calendar
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Take a Titan 2 School
BestReviews
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Newsletters
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
News 2 Poll Question
Jobs at WKRN
Join the Viewer Panel
Our History
Contests
Report It
Regional News Partners
Download our News app
Download our Weather app
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in your life!
Contests
Posted:
Nov 22, 2021 / 02:41 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 29, 2021 / 09:38 AM CST
Trending Stories
‘It was like losing her all over again’: Mother of Summer Wells says why she walked out of interview aired on Dr. Phil
Luxe items from Villa Collina going up for auction
Gallery
Officer injured during police chase through Nashville; suspect in custody
Opryland Hotel restricts weekend evening access through holiday season
Man arrested in Cookeville after husband found murdered at KY RV park
Don't Miss
Bill Cosby prosecutors ask Supreme Court to review ruling that freed him
Officer injured during police chase through Nashville; suspect in custody
‘It was like losing her all over again’: Mother of Summer Wells says why she walked out of interview aired on Dr. Phil
FedEx driver questioned after '300-400' packages found
Santa shortage looms as holidays draw near
Video
Bear raids garage freezer, eats $600 worth of meat
Video
Man arrested in Cookeville after husband found murdered at KY RV park