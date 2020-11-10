Home For The Holidays: Win free rent or mortgage for a year up to $15,000!

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2020
Tennessee News
Recalls
Kentucky
News 2 Poll Question
COVID-19 Pandemic
Washington D.C. Bureau
National
Special Reports
CMA Awards
Schools Moving Forward
Community Unrest
Unsolved Tennessee
Pass or Fail
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Newsmaker: Annual Food Drive in Smyrna
Video
Supreme Court weighs future of Affordable Care Act
Video
Oprah on the cheap: 10 ‘favorite things’ that won’t break the bank
Massive Christian concert organizers face backlash for disregarding New Orleans virus restrictions
Video
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
First Tee Forecast
COVID-19
Coronavirus News
TN COVID-19 Data
Watch
Live Newscasts
Watch Live Event Coverage
TV Schedule
ABC News
Latest Video
Davis Nolan’s Fall Funtacular
Newsmaker
This Week with Bob Mueller
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
News 2 Plus
Tennessee Strong
Sports
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
Pro Football Challenge
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Making Us Proud
Top Stories
Tennessee athletic association may be one step closer to accommodating religious headwear for athletes
Video
Top Stories
SEC teams face increase in positive tests, program disruptions
Video
Top Stories
Heart of Iron: Chris Nikic is the first Ironman with Down syndrome
Video
Postponement, outbreaks: SEC takes a hit from COVID-19
Who are the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season?
Video
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman tests positive, Vols previous opponent
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Food 2 Families Food Drive
Take a Titan 2 School
Pro Football Challenge
Light Up The House
Franktown Festival of Lights
Community Calendar
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Home For The Holidays: Win free rent or mortgage for a year up to $15,000!
Contests
Posted:
Nov 10, 2020 / 11:03 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 10, 2020 / 11:05 AM CST
Don't Miss
Newsmaker: Annual Food Drive in Smyrna
Video
Supreme Court weighs future of Affordable Care Act
Video
Oprah on the cheap: 10 ‘favorite things’ that won’t break the bank
Massive Christian concert organizers face backlash for disregarding New Orleans virus restrictions
Video
Belmont University president Bob Fisher announces retirement
Video
TriStar Health collects 697 pounds of medications for National Drug Take-Back Day event
Gallery
Metro Health Dept. reports 324 deaths, 38,010 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville
Video
Trending Stories
Change in White House could change Nashville’s white-hot housing market
Video
Suspect charged after 8 bystanders wounded in downtown Nashville shootout over dog
Video
Former Cheatham County deputy charged with theft
Video
Metro police arrest high ranking MS-13 gang member
Video
Metro Health Dept. reports 324 deaths, 38,010 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville
Video