Home for the Holidays contest

1. Sponsors. This watch to win call-in sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by WKRN-TV (“Station”), 441 Murfreesboro Rd, Nashville, TN 37210 and Gaylord Hotels 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville, TN 37214(collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”). This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.