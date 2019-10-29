ENTER TO WIN! CMA Red Carpet wristband giveaway

Official Rules

1. Sponsors. This watch to win call in sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by WKRN-TV (“Station”), 441 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37210, and Live Nation 1201 Villa Place, Suite 200 Nashville, TN 37212 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”). This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.