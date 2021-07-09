Enter to win a Backyard BBQ with Danielle Breezy!

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tennessee News
Crime Tracker
Nashville Homicide Tracker 2021
Tennessee Politics
Nashville 2021
Kentucky
Search for Summer Wells
COVID-19 Pandemic
News 2 Poll Question
Washington D.C. Bureau
National
Baby Joe Case
Special Reports
WKRN Mobile Apps
Lists & Rankings
Tennessee 225
Nashville Zoo
Unsolved Tennessee
Broadway in Nashville
Breaking News Alerts
Top Stories
Fully vaccinated Americans ‘do not need’ a COVID-19 booster shot at this time, agencies say
GM recalling over 400K Chevy, GMC pickups because air bags can explode
Tennessee football community mourns death of LaDarrell McNeil
Biden to sign executive order to promote competition in US economy
Weather
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Nashville Average Temperature by Month
Clarksville Weather
Murfreesboro Weather
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Severe Weather Resources Guide
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Nashville Weather Cameras
Weather Authority University
Meaghan’s Morning View
Traffic
Watch
Live Newscasts
Watch Live Event Coverage
Latest Video
TV & Streaming Schedule
ABC News
Newsmaker
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
News 2 Plus
Nashville Zoo Nursery Cam
Nashville 4th of July 2021
Newsletters
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Making Us Proud
Top Stories
Tennessee football community mourns death of LaDarrell McNeil
Top Stories
Titans launch first subscription wine club by NFL team
Top Stories
Tokyo Olympics will no longer allow fans to be in attendance
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel not a favorite to win celebrity golf event
Scotty Pippen Jr. staying at Vanderbilt
Sports Extra Daily with Kayla Anderson and Cory Curtis: 7.7.21
Video
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Make-A-Wish Wednesdays
Food 2 Families Food Drive
Backyard BBQ w/ Danielle Breezy
Virtual Weather Authority University
Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular
Community Calendar
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Take a Titan 2 School
BestReviews
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Newsletters
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
Report It
Download our News app
Download our Weather app
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Enter to win a Backyard BBQ with Danielle Breezy!
Contests
Posted:
Jul 9, 2021 / 09:35 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 9, 2021 / 09:35 AM CDT
Trending Stories
Summer Wells: Who’s who in missing 5-year-old Tennessee girl’s case
Cruise ship en route to Nashville stuck on Lake Barkley
Video
Hendersonville man wants answers after having firework thrown into his car
Video
‘It’s actually heartbreaking’: Family of Clarksville man speaks after standoff ends in suicide
Video
Strong storms possible in Middle Tennessee Friday
Video
Don't Miss
Fully vaccinated Americans ‘do not need’ a COVID-19 booster shot at this time, agencies say
GM recalling over 400K Chevy, GMC pickups because air bags can explode
Tennessee football community mourns death of LaDarrell McNeil
Biden to sign executive order to promote competition in US economy
WATCH: Pre-Elsa rain turns New York City subways into rivers
Video
Titans launch first subscription wine club by NFL team
Tennessee World War II vet remains identified
Video