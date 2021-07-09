Enter to win a Backyard BBQ with Danielle Breezy!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Pediatricians want parents to be on alert. The Respiratory Syncytial Virus typically pops up in the fall, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory that RSV is now spreading throughout parts of the South.

The virus usually circulates from October-March, but Nashville has been hit early and hit hard this year, says Dr. James Antoon, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.