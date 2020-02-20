Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 5 p.m.
1  of  3
Closings
Putnam County Schools Van Buren County Schools White County Schools

Enter to win a $450 Fancy Vents gift card from the Nashville Home + Remodeling Expo

Contests

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar