Enter to win a 2-night stay at Wilderness at the Smokies Stone Hill Lodge!

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tennessee News
Crime Tracker
Nashville Homicide Tracker 2021
Tennessee Politics
Nashville 2021
Kentucky
COVID-19 Pandemic
Current COVID hospitalizations in TN
School-age children COVID cases in TN
Washington D.C. Bureau
National
Special Reports
WKRN Mobile Apps
Lists & Rankings
Tennessee 225
Nashville Zoo
Unsolved Tennessee
Broadway in Nashville
Breaking News Alerts
Top Stories
Biden draws attention to unions as he attempts to sell $3.5 trillion spending plan
‘A mask mandate is not a political issue:’ Hours-long Rutherford County School Board meeting ends with no mask mandate decision
Video
‘This wasn’t a dream:’ Breast cancer patient says nurse sexually assaulted her in hospital bed
Video
11-year-old survived Florida massacre by playing dead, investigators say
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Nashville Average Temperature by Month
Clarksville Weather
Murfreesboro Weather
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Severe Weather Resources Guide
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Nashville Weather Cameras
Weather Authority University
Meaghan’s Morning View
Middle TN Flood Relief: Ways to Help
Traffic
Watch
Live Newscasts
Watch Live Event Coverage
Latest Video
TV & Streaming Schedule
ABC News
Newsmaker
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
News 2 Plus
Nashville Zoo Nursery Cam
Newsletters
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Making Us Proud
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
Sports Extra Daily with Cory Curtis and Emily Proud: September 7, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Cory Curtis: Week 1 NFL Power Rankings
Top Stories
Titans Tuesday transactions: safety shuffle, COVID and practice squad
Cory Curtis: NFL predictions for 2021 season
Sports Extra Daily with Cory Curtis and Emily Proud: September 6, 2021
Video
Vanderbilt paid ETSU $415K for Saturday’s game
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Make-A-Wish Wednesdays
Excellence in Education
Pledge of Allegiance
Food 2 Families Food Drive
RMHC Nashville celebrates 30 years
Backyard BBQ w/ Danielle Breezy
Virtual Weather Authority University
Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular
Community Calendar
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Take a Titan 2 School
BestReviews
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Newsletters
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
News 2 Poll Question
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
Report It
Download our News app
Download our Weather app
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Enter to win a 2-night stay at Wilderness at the Smokies Stone Hill Lodge!
Contests
Posted:
Sep 8, 2021 / 09:26 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 8, 2021 / 09:27 AM CDT
Trending Stories
18-year-old woman charged after man attacked during West Nashville Snapchat meet-up
Video
Montgomery County 1st grade teacher dies from COVID-19 complications
Video
Nashville zip codes with most page traffic on Zillow
Video
Residents voice concerns over COVID-19 protocols during Rutherford County school board meeting
Video
Sergeant with Nashville International Airport police to be arrested following ‘neighborhood disturbance’
Video
Don't Miss
Biden draws attention to unions as he attempts to sell $3.5 trillion spending plan
‘A mask mandate is not a political issue:’ Hours-long Rutherford County School Board meeting ends with no mask mandate decision
Video
‘This wasn’t a dream:’ Breast cancer patient says nurse sexually assaulted her in hospital bed
Video
11-year-old survived Florida massacre by playing dead, investigators say
Video
Kylie Jenner confirms 2nd pregnancy in touching Instagram video
WATCH: Robert E. Lee statue cut in half after removal, to be sent to women’s correctional center
Live
18-year-old woman charged after man attacked during West Nashville Snapchat meet-up
Video