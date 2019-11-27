Contest Winners

Contests

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway
Bridget Vaughn

Scott Hamilton and Friends Ice Show tickets
Connie Alberson
Dana Robbins
Cathy Staford
Michael Greenfield
Cara Webb

Zoolumination: Chinese Festival of Lights at the Nashville Zoo tickets
Mary Linda Moore

Miranda Lambert tickets
Michael Nicholson
Diana Roach
Pamela Derryberry

Christmas Village tickets
Peggy Lee
Wanda Perry
Lucy Neilson

CMA Awards Red Carpet Arrival Fan Viewing Area Wristbands
Amanda Palaciano
Andrea Forsythe
Judith Ray
Cynthia Erickson
Diane Dorsa
Jimmy Mullins
Terri Pillow
Shirley Landry
Josephine Macharia
Cynthia Nye

Tickets to Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical
Marshall Stanton
Timothy White
Herbert Whitney
Kayla Finch
Lisa Lewis

Tickets to ICE! featuring a Christmas Story
Tina Bowan
Carolyn Midgett
Rosaline Cameron
Ashley Matthews
Frederick Gee

Signed copy of Mel Robbins’ book
Brenda Carter

Trip to Mel Robbins in NYC (National Contest)
Marion Simpson

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar