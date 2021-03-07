Basketball Bracket Challenge

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville Homicide Tracker 2021
Tennessee News
Nashville 2021
News 2 Poll Question
Recalls
Kentucky
COVID-19 Pandemic
Washington D.C. Bureau
National
Special Reports
Video Game News
Unsolved Tennessee
Tennessee 225
Top Stories
Man charged with animal cruelty after dog killed in South Nashville arson
Video
Dirty Dozen: Which fruits, vegetables contain the most pesticides?
Ultramarathon considered among world’s most grueling races begins in East Tennessee
Video
Jack in the Box manager stabbed after asking man to wear mask; Suspect sought
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
First Tee Forecast
COVID-19
Coronavirus News
TN COVID-19 Data
Vaccine Tracker
COVID-19 Watch
Top Stories
Some frontline workers skeptical about getting vaccinated
Video
Top Stories
Tennessee expected to announce move to Phase 2a/2b of COVID vaccination plan
Video
Top Stories
Scam Alert: Why posting your COVID vaccine card may lead to fraud
Video
Can I be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19? The facts explained
Video
How sports leagues could operate when vaccines roll out for all
Tennessee ranks near bottom in vaccination rollout
Watch
Live Newscasts
Watch Live Event Coverage
TV & Streaming Schedule
ABC News
Latest Video
Newsmaker
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
News 2 Plus
Tennessee Strong Documentary
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Making Us Proud
Top Stories
Report: Titans adding cornerback Kevin Johnson
Top Stories
Predators stun Panthers 2-1 for 2nd straight win
Top Stories
How sports leagues could operate when vaccines roll out for all
Report: Titans agree to terms to re-sign LB Jayon Brown
Titans sign TE Anthony Firkser to a one-year deal
Tennessee football activity paused after multiple positive COVID-19 tests
Video
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Donate to Make-A-Wish
Virtual Weather Authority University
Remarkable Women
Community Calendar
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Newsletters
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Basketball Bracket Challenge
Contests
Posted:
Mar 7, 2021 / 12:01 AM CST
/
Updated:
Mar 18, 2021 / 05:02 PM CDT
Don't Miss
Man charged with animal cruelty after dog killed in South Nashville arson
Video
Dirty Dozen: Which fruits, vegetables contain the most pesticides?
Ultramarathon considered among world’s most grueling races begins in East Tennessee
Video
Jack in the Box manager stabbed after asking man to wear mask; Suspect sought
New K-9 officer ‘Millie’ joins Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Video
‘Happy birthday!’ Louisiana woman marks 1 year of incomplete road work in front of her home
Investigation underway after car found submerged in Bellevue creek
Video
Trending Stories
Mt. Juliet jewelry store co-owner charged in million-dollar heist
Video
Tennessee expected to announce move to Phase 2a/2b of COVID vaccination plan
Video
Investigation underway after car found submerged in Bellevue creek
Video
Man charged with animal cruelty after dog killed in South Nashville arson
Video
Attorney commends MNPD officer for using non-lethal force before officer-involved shootout
Video