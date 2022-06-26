NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The 18th annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Nashville is in the books and News 2 would like to say congratulations to all the lucky winners.

Jane Brock of Brentwood took home the On Sale Prize, which is a $5,000 VISA gift card courtesy of Jennifer Spergl, Benchmark Realty, LCC., and the 2021 Nashville St. Jude Dream Home winner.

Lisa Mooney of Franklin won the Early Bird Prize and will enjoy gas and groceries for a year valued at $10,000 courtesy of Dream Day Foundation.

Peggy Mallory of Mt. Juliet has won a trip for two to see Jason Aldean after winning the Bonus Prize. The prize includes Jason Aldean concert tickets, hotel, and airfare courtesy of Broken Bow Records and The BIG 98.

Molly Rhoades of Smyrna won the Open House Prize and took home a $10,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Delta Dental of Tennessee.

Finally, Ricky Marcum, a retired veteran from Lebanon, won the St. Jude Dream Home in Williamson County. The beautiful house was built by Signature Homes and is located in the McDaniel Estates neighborhood in College Grove.

The home has an estimated value of $850,000 and features the following:

Two-story foyer and floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room

11′ ceilings throughout main spaces and primary bedroom

Primary suite with built-in coffee bar

Five bedrooms, three baths, and a bonus room/flex space

Highlighting new products from Bosch, Brizo, Shaw Floors, Trane, and Kichler Lighting!

Local Sponsors:

National Sponsors: