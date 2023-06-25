NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The 19th annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Nashville has wrapped up, so News 2 would like to congratulate all of the lucky winners!

Lola Potter of Roan Mountain, took home the Tickets On Sale Prize, a $5,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Delta Dental of Tennessee.

Laurie Connors of Nashville, won the Early Bird Prize, which means she will enjoy gas and groceries for a year valued at $10,000, courtesy of Dream Day Foundation.

The winner of the Bonus Prize — a trip for two to see country singer Cody Johnson, including concert tickets, hotel, and airfare, courtesy of Warner Music Nashville — was Charles Haley II of Nashville.

The Open House Prize winner, Bob Schwer of Murfreesboro, received two lower-level tickets for the 2023 CMA Awards, courtesy of the Country Music Association.

Finally, Andrew Hutcheson of Clarksville, won the St. Jude Dream Home in Williamson County! The 3,000 square-foot home, built by Signature Homes in the St. Marlo community of Franklin, has an estimated value of $900,000, as well as the following features:

Four bedrooms and three bathrooms, including a designer primary bathroom with spa shower

Volume ceilings with window wall

Culinary dream kitchen

