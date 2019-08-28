Weather Authority University: Fall 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The News 2 Weather Authority wants you to enroll in our Weather Authority University!

Starting Thursday, Sept. 5, join the News 2 Weather Authority team in four different cities across Middle Tennessee to learn about severe weather and how to keep yourself and your family safe.

The event is free and fun for the whole family.

Each Thursday, Danielle Breezy and Jared Plushnick will have live reports in the 4, 5, and 6 p.m. newscasts.

Then, at 6:30 p.m., Danielle and Jared will be joined by the National Weather Service, as well as representatives from local government for a special severe weather presentation.

Topics include how to keep you and your family safe during severe weather, how the National Weather Service determines what EF level a tornado was, and some interesting facts on tornadoes, too.

Following the presentation, there will be a question and answer session, as well as a meet and greet.

The National Weather Service will also hold a one-hour storm spotter certification class after the presentation for those interested.

The American Red Cross will also be on hand.

Upcoming dates for Weather Authority University include:

• Thursday, Sept. 5 (Shelbyville) – Harris Middle School located at 570 Eagle Blvd.

• Thursday, Sept. 12 (Hendersonville) – Knox Doss Middle School located at 1338 Drakes Creek Road

• Thursday, Sept. 19 (Nashville) – McGavock High School auditorium located at 3150 McGavock Pike

• Thursday, Sept. 26 (Spring Hill) – Spring Hill Middle School located at 3501 Cleburne Road